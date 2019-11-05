EN|RU|UK
 Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission. PHOTOS

Deputies of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada have made a working visit to Zolote-4 of Luhansk region to conduct a monitoring mission in the area of the disengagement of forces and hardware near this settlement.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"Commander of the JFO, Lieutenant General Volodymyr Kravchenko met with deputies. During the field meeting, the members of the Verkhovna Rada Committee discussed with the JFO command, in particular, the results of the disengagement of forces and hardware," the JFO press center said on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to information, MPs visited the disengagement site, where they saw both previous and new equipped positions of the Ukrainian military. Also, representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, directly in the village of Zolote-4, talked with local residents.

Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission 01
Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission 02
Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission 03

Read more: EU welcomes disengagement of troops near Zolote

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3157933
 
 
