 Economics
 Legalized gambling can bring over UAH 3 bln to state budget – prime minister

The legalization of gambling business can replenish the state budget by more than UAH 3 billion.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk said this during a presentation of the draft state budget for 2020, prepared for the second reading.

"We hope that Parliament will support a bill on the legalization of gambling. Slot machines that create so much trouble for people will be removed from the streets. We expect that a civilized gambling system will be created, which will be normally taxed and potentially bring more than UAH 3 billion to the budget," he said.

As reported, on October 18, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft law on state regulation of activities in the field of organizing and conducting gambling, drafted by the Cabinet of Ministers, which received No. 2285. Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi instructed the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to adopt a law on the legalization of gambling by December 1, 2019.

