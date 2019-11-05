EN|RU|UK
 Honcharuk against idea of issuing hryvnias

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said he does not support the idea of issuing hryvnias and believes that it only takes money out of the pockets of taxpayers.

He said this during the presentation of Ukraine's draft budget for 2020 for the second reading on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I'm opposed to the idea of printing money because it's a hidden tax on people. If you start printing money, you're actually taking money out of the pockets of actual taxpayers," Honcharuk said.

He noted that monetary policy is the area of responsibility of the National Bank of Ukraine.

"The government and the National Bank are now acting in concert. We are trying to agree on monetary and fiscal policies so that the hryvnia could be stable and the macroeconomic situation could improve. This helps lower inflation and interest rates on loans," Honcharuk said.

