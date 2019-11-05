EN|RU|UK
 Six members of Russia-led forces eliminated in Donbas over week – OSINT group

Information Resistance (IR), a Ukrainian non-governmental project on information security, has said six members of the Russia-led forces were eliminated in Donbas from October 29 to November 5.

Censor.NET reports citing IR

"According to the IR, the confirmed losses of the Russian occupation forces in Donbas from October 29 to November 5, 2019, include six people: the 1st Army Corps – one member of the 1st separate motorized rifle brigade (Kalmiuske), two members of the 9th separate motorized rifle regiment (Novoazovsk); the 2nd Army Corps – two members of the 4th separate motorized rifle brigade (Alchevsk), and one from the 7th separate motorized rifle brigade (Brianka)," reads the report.

