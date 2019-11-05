 Markarova: Draft state budget for 2020 undergone significant change

Censor.NET reports citing Ekonomichna Pravda.

Finance Minister Oksana Markarova stated this in an interview with the Ekonomichna Pravda, when asked how the 2020 draft state budget for second reading would differ.

"It will differ significantly. There are two reasons for this: a new macroeconomic forecast and a new legislative basis together with MPs’ proposals. This is a good balanced budget that was highly praised by our international partners and in which we tried to envisage all the priorities of the government," said Markarova.

She noted that the Verkhovna Rada had already adopted many important laws in past two incomplete months, which would promote economic growth, in particular, the laws on concessions, on privatization, on the introduction of an authorized economic operator, on the general transit regime etc.

According to the minister, expectations of international financial institutions about Ukraine are positive.

"In the latest IMF World economic outlook, we see that although the global economy will slow down, the IMF and the World Bank have improved their macroeconomic forecasts for Ukraine," Markarova said.

On November 3, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Ukraine’s draft state budget for 2020 for second reading.