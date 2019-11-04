 Ukraine ready to start disengagement of forces along Bohdanivka-Petrivske on Nov 7 if no shell attacks only

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We have already presented a letter to the OSCE, we will start on the seventh [of November], in fact we will be disengaged on the eighth [of November]. If silence regime is not breached," he said at a briefing in Kramatorsk on Monday.

For his part, head of the Ukrainian part of Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) Colonel Oleksandr Borschevsky said that since the latest shelling at this site was recorded on October 30, then if seven days pass without shelling, verification of observance of the regime will occur on November 7, and from 1200 on November 8 the Armed Forces will be able to begin practical measures for the disengagement of forces and weapons.

