 World Jewish Congress is grateful to Angela Merkel for the partnership – Boris Lozhkin

This has been shared on his Facebook page by the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin.

He reminded, that three weeks ago, on the eve of the Yom Kippur holiday, an armed terrorist attacked a synagogue in the German city of Halle. The terrorist attack resulted in death of the peaceful people; the Jewish cemetery was blown up and the synagogue itself was almost destroyed.

"The German law enforcement authorities took unprecedented measures to catch the terrorist. All stations of the region were blocked; residents were asked not to leave homes. The culprit was caught in several hours," writes Lozhkin

He noted that the German authorities acted decisively and quickly. In addition to capturing the criminal, the government immediately started developing a series of decrees that would provide more severe punishment for hate speeches and hate crimes.

"Yesterday, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel was honored with the Theodor Herzl Award by the World Jewish Congress. The Congress gives this award annually, honoring outstanding personalities who strive to advance Herzl’s ideals and make the world safer and more tolerant for Jews," informs Lozhkin.

During the award ceremony in Munich, the German Chancellor noted that events like the one in Halle are directed not only against the Jews.

"Terrorists attack everything that modern civilization stands for: our values, our freedoms. People should not be afraid for their lives because of religious faith. And we must do everything in our power for them to be able to live freely and safely," quotes Merkel’s words the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine. In his turn, the President of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder, declared that Germany had achieved great progress in eradicating its dark past. And it is Chancellor Merkel that is the symbol of this incredible success.

Merkel named the received award "an obligation never to be satisfied with what has been achieved but to continue to strive for a better future together with our partners."

"The World Jewish Congress is grateful to the Chancellor for this partnership," emphasized Lozhkin.

Earlier, on October 9, the day of attack on the synagogue in Halle, the President of the Jewish Congress of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin declared that all Jews were in deep sorrow together with the relatives of the terrorist attack victims.