 Ukraine sends Russia note with demand to return seized naval vessels – Prystaiko

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko has said that Ukraine sent Russia a note with the demand to return Ukrainian naval vessels which were seized in the Kerch Strait in November 2018.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The Foreign Ministry has sent Russia a note with the demand to indicate the coordinates and time when we can take our ships back," he said at a joint press conference with Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu in Kyiv on Monday.

As reported, on November 25, 2018, Russian border guards used weapons to stop three Ukrainian naval vessels, the Yany Kapu tug and the Berdyansk and the Nikopol armored gunboats, which were traveling from Odesa to Mariupol in the Kerch Strait.

