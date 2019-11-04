 Putin ready for Normandy Four summit in case of urgency - Peskov

Censor.NET reports citing TASS.

"The president has repeatedly reiterated, including at the conference in Budapest, that he is ready for any summits, that he is interested in continuing the Normandy Four summits, but he is expecting results of the preparations and is waiting for the conditions to lead us directly to the urgent necessity of a Normandy Four summit," TASS quoted him as saying on Russia-1 television channel on Sunday, November 3.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on November 1 that Ukraine, France and Germany were ready for a Normandy Four summit, but Russia does not want progress on this issue.

