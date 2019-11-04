EN|RU|UK
 Disengagement of forces and hardware near Zolote completed – OSCE

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine received a letter from the armed formations in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region, notifying that they had completed the withdrawal of forces and hardware in the disengagement area near Zolote

"On November 1, the SMM received a letter from the armed formations in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region, notifying that they had completed the withdrawal of forces and hardware in the agreed disengagement area near Zolote. On November 2, the SMM received two Notes Verbales from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, notifying that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had completed the withdrawal of forces and hardware in the agreed disengagement area near Zolote," the report says.

The Mission had observed the beginning of the disengagement process at the disengagement area near Zolote shortly after 12:00 on October 29 when Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and members of the armed formations began leaving their positions, together with their weapons, and exiting the disengagement area.

The SMM was present throughout the process of disengagement on the following days.

The Notes Verbales from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the letter from the armed formations also contained notifications of readiness to begin the removal of fortifications and other installations of military value from the disengagement area, together with baseline information and geographical co-ordinates of these fortifications, and other installations of military value.

The Mission continues to actively monitor and will report on the situation.

