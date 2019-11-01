 Ukraine ready to join NATO Mission Iraq

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I mean consulting and training for the Iraqi Armed Forces to maintain equipment which was probably produced in Soviet times or later and which our specialists can deal with… This is a non-combat mission which is being implemented in the rear," the minister said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

He added that up to ten Ukrainian specialists could participate in the mission in Iraq.

The minister also said that talks on Ukraine's participation in the mission are under way and a decision will be made soon.

As reported, in July 2018, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reported the launch of NATO Mission Iraq which included several hundreds of instructors.