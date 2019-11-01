 Ukraine will require long-term gas transit contract with Russia - Honcharuk

Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

He said this in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, November 1.

"The agreement is signed not only from the Ukrainian side. In order for it to be signed, we need to agree on the terms of the agreement. We are doing everything to ensure that the agreement is signed as soon as possible. Negotiations are ongoing. But as you know, our relations with the Russian Federation, to put it mildly, are not the simplest," Honcharuk said.

He said that an exact date for signing the agreement could not be called at the moment.

"I cannot tell you the exact date for signing the agreement, because it needs to be signed by the Russian side. When we reach clear arrangements on the signing, it will be clear. But now we stand for the protection of Ukrainian interests. This means that we will require a long-term contract, not for one year. We will require sufficient transit guarantees," Honcharuk said.

On October 28, Brussels hosted trilateral consultations between the European Commission, Ukraine and Russia on the transit of Russian gas to the European market through Ukraine.

European partners proposed that two contracts be signed – an interconnection agreement and a transmission agreement.

Ukraine's Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksii Orzhel said that the next round of transit talks is likely to take place after November 11.