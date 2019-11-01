EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Society, Tech
  2548
Related materials:
All about:armament (1087) Ukroboronprom (112) Ukrainian Armed Forces (17)

 Ukroboronprom transfers about 700 units of military equipment to Ukrainian military in October

The state concern Ukroboronprom handed over about 700 units of weapons and military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in October, according to the press service of Ukroboronprom.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukroboronprom press service.

"The state concern Ukroboronprom transferred over 697 units of weapons and military equipment to the Ukrainian defenders. The Defense Ministry and the National Guard of Ukraine received weapons and military equipment within the implementation by the Concern of the state defense order and other contracts with customers," reads the report.

The press service also reminded that Ukroboronprom launched international audit and selection of new executives for its enterprises-participants.

See more: Four NATO ships arrive in Odesa. PHOTOS

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3157239
 
 
Censor.NETNewsSociety
 
 
 
 
 
 up