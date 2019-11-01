 Trump to read transcript of conversation with Zelenskyi to American people

Censor.NET reports citing The Washington Examiner.

"This is over a phone call that is a good call," Trump, sitting behind the Resolute Desk, said in an interview with the Washington Examiner. "At some point, I’m going to sit down, perhaps as a fireside chat on live television, and I will read the transcript of the call because people have to hear it. When you read it, it’s a straight call".

House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress has approved the resolution on formalizing the procedures that are necessary to impeach President Donald Trump. Reuters reported that on October 31.

"Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives secured enough votes on Thursday to pass legislation setting up next steps in the fast-moving impeachment process involving Republican President Donald Trump", the news agency reported.

The approval of the bill lets the authorities request all the documents necessary to look into the President's actions further.