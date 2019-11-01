 EU welcomes disengagement of troops near Zolote

Сensor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The statement was read out at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday, October 31, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to the document, the EU expresses hope that disengagement in Zolote will reduce ceasefire violations in the suburbs where a significant number of civilians live.

The EU also welcomed the readiness expressed by the parties during a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on October 29 to promote the disengagement of forces and hardware near Petrivske in the near future.

According to the statement, such steps will alleviate the suffering of civilians who live near the line of contact and bear the brunt of this conflict. In this regard, the EU pays tribute to the Ukrainian leadership for its unwavering commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict and urges Russia to act in the same way.