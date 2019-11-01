 Most of veterans who protested against disengagement in Donbas left Zolote

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

Vadym Troyan, the Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine said so in an interview with Hromadske.

The official claimed that only ten volunteers remain in the settlement now.

According to him, there's a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine there; the fighetrs and the police maintain public order jointly.

The Joint Forces Operation HQ officially confirmed that the disengagement of forces near Zolote in Luhansk region kicked off on October 29. The procedure is supposed to be over on November 1. The town of Petrivske is to become the next section where the disengagement is supposed to take place.