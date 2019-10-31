 Normandy format meeting will be held if all parties want, Zelenskyi says

Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

"I see no doubt that we will have a meeting if all parties want to meet in the Normandy format because the main result is the agreements to end the war," Zelenskyi said at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The President reminded that finalization of the wording of the "Steinmeier formula" and the disengagement of troops in Zolote and Petrivske were conditions for holding a meeting in the Normandy format.

"When we say Zolote, we must understand that it means Katerynivka [Luhansk region]. There are five areas of Zolote. Four of them are controlled by the Ukrainian authorities and the Ukrainian military. Therefore, for our part, we started disengagement in Katerynivka. If everything is safe in Petrivske within a week - you know that ceasefire must last seven days - then we have to start the disengagement in Petrivske on November 4," Zelenskyi said.

As reported, the disengagement of forces and equipment on both sides began at the area No. 2 near locality Zolote-4 of Luhansk region at 12:00 on October 29.