 Servant of the People not to punish Yaremenko for sex scandal in Verkhovna Rada

The first deputy head of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Kornienko said this.

Answering if there would be sanctions for MP Yaremenko, Kornienko said:

"We are not a Committee on Ethics and Moral. It was disbanded."

Kornienko believes that taking video of correspondence of the MP with the prostitute in the parliament hall is a violation of privacy.

"We have an article in the Criminal Code about violation of privacy, that’s why I would advise parliament’s photojournalists to pay attention to what they are doing. At some point, it could trigger a reaction. The fact that it was done before does not mean it is right,"he added.