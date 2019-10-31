 Ukraine needs reforms on way to NATO membership – Stoltenberg. VIDEO

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission in Kyiv on Thursday, October 31.

"President Zelensky and the Government of Ukraine have a strong, popular mandate to implement wide-ranging reforms. Ukraine is reaching Euro-Atlantic principles and standards in order to meet the expectations of its citizens. The reform process is essential to the future security and prosperity of your country and to advance your aspiration towards future NATO membership," Stoltenberg said.

NATO supports Ukraine politically and practically, helping to strengthen Ukraine’s defence institutions and armed forces, Stoltenberg added.

As Ukrinform reported, at the invitation of the Ukrainian authorities, the representatives of the North Atlantic Council pay a visit to Ukraine on October 30-31.

Stolteberg was on an official visit to Odesa on October 30. He visited the seaport, where four NATO minesweepers arrived on October 29.

See more: Four NATO ships arrive in Odesa. PHOTOS