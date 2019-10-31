 19 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses amoung Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Joint Forces. The fire activity of the enemy snipers was also recorded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of a tactical force Skhid, the enemy used mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns to fire on Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Vodiane.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led forces used 82mm mortars, weapons on BMP-1infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers – in the area of Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); small arms – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers, automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Troitske (69km west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have not opened fire yet. No casualties among Joint Forces have been reported.