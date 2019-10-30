EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  5556
Related materials:
All about:NATO (592) Russia (6084) Donbas (3546) Stoltenberg (111) Minsk agreements (555) interposition (1)

 Russia must withdraw its troops from eastern Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Russia must withdraw all its troops and all its officers from eastern Ukraine and stop destabilizing the situation in the region, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

He said this at a press conference in Odesa on Wednesday, October 30.

"We welcome all efforts to reduce tensions, to withdraw forces and to make sure that we have a peaceful solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine. [...] I welcome the renewed effort and renewed energy from President [Volodymyr] Zelensky to try to find a peaceful solution, and NATO supports those efforts. But, of course, NATO also states very clearly that Russia has a special responsibility to implement the Minsk agreements and that they must withdraw all their troops, all their officers from eastern Ukraine and stop destabilizing eastern Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

Stolteberg is on an official visit to Odesa on October 30. He visited the seaport, where four NATO minesweepers arrived on October 29.

Read more: Zelenskyi ready to meet with Putin - Prystaiko

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3156806
 
   
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up