 Ukraine on verge of economic breakthrough – Zelenskyi

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I am sure that we are now on the verge of an economic breakthrough. We are all confident, we really believe in it and are doing everything for this," he said, speaking at the First Investment Forum in Mariupol on Tuesday.

Zelenskyi said that the key indicators are evidence of the reality of such a breakthrough.

"In the second quarter, we showed a 4.6% increase in real GDP. International organizations significantly improved their forecasts for Ukraine's economic growth next year. Ukraine climbed seven positions up in the Doing Business rating. International agencies raised our credit rating and changed the forecast to "Stable" and "Positive," he listed.

The president said that Ukraine has significantly improved its position on protecting minority shareholders and in the sphere of obtaining permits for building projects.

Also, according to him, the reduction of the refinancing rate by 1% by the National Bank of Ukraine indicates a slowdown in inflation and will help reduce the cost of credit funds.

"Ukraine is becoming a truly stable and predictable market with significant opportunities for business expansion," Zelenskyi said.