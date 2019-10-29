EN|RU|UK
 Russia offers Ukraine to refuse from claims at European courts for conclusion of gas contract

Dmitry Peskov, the Spokesperson of Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Ukraine should exclude judicial claims from the agenda to reach the agreements on gas transit.

"The positions of Russia yesterday (during the trilateral consultations of Russia, EU and Ukraine, - 112.international) was outlined. Including, of course, the issue is that some judicial claims should not be included in the agenda if we talk about the agreement," Peskov said.

Russia is ready to extend the transit gas contract in case they will not be able to conclude a new contract upon the termination of the old one.

Earlier Putin stated that the Russian Federation will sign the contract on gas transit with Ukraine if it implements the European legislation until the end of 2019.

