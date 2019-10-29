 Prystaiko announces start of disengagement of forces in Zolote, to be followed by Petrivske

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Disengagement on the agreed sites will take place before a Normandy Four summit. Disengagement in Zolote is under way now. We're starting from today... This is the disengagement of the forces deployed directly along the contact line," Prystaiko told reporters in Mariupol on Tuesday.

According to him, the disengagement process will be confirmed by monitors of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine.

"Why was there a certain delay? We need this to be not just the withdrawal [of forces] but it should be verified and confirmed by the OSCE SMM. We gave them time to prepare," Prystaiko noted.

Read more: 15 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses amoung Ukrainian soldiers

Zolote will be followed by Petrivske if a ceasefire is observed, the minister said.