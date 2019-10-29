 Zelenskyi ready to meet with Putin - Prystaiko

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I think so. He has spoken [with Putin] three times on the phone. I am sure that he [Zelenskyi] clearly understands what can be achieved and how," Prystaiko told reporters on the sidelines of the first investment forum RE: Think. Invest in Ukraine in Mariupol when asked whether President Zelenskyi is ready to meet with Putin, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The minister noted that he had witnessed telephone conversations between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia but declined to reveal the details, having shared though his impressions of Zelenskyi-Putin phone contacts.

"[Zelenskyi] has a completely calm normal feeling of a person who knows that he is doing everything on behalf of the people, of the great country. There is a source of this pride and firmness," Prystaiko said.

Read more: President of Ukraine promises tax reform from 2021

As reported, President Zelenskyi stated during the media marathon on October 10 that he did not know whether his face-to-face meeting with Russian President Putin was possible within the framework of negotiations on the end of the war in Donbas but he considered that such a meeting should be held.