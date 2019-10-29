 15 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses amoung Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired heavy machine guns and other small arms on Ukrainian positions near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, weapons on BMP-1infantry fighting vehicle and heavy machine guns – outside Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); automatic grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); small arms – near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – outside Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used automatic grenade launchers, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and small arms, including heavy machine guns, to shell Ukrainian troops near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk) outside disengagement area; automatic grenade launchers – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Popasna (69km west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launchers and small arms near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Joint Forces members were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms near Luhanske.