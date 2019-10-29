 NATO ambassadors, Stoltenberg to visit Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing 112.ua.

"The visit will start in Odesa on 30 October, where the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the NATO Ambassadors will visit the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two (SNMCMG2). Four NATO Mine Countermeasures Vessels from Bulgaria, Italy, Romania and Spain will be docked in the port of Odesa, as part of their patrolling in the Black Sea," the statement reads.

The Secretary General will also deliver a speech to cadets at the Maritime Academy in Odesa.

"On 31 October, in Kyiv, the NATO Secretary General will chair a meeting of the NATO – Ukraine Commission with the President of Ukraine, Mr. Volodymyr Zelensky and will deliver an address at the Parliament of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The Secretary General and the NATO Permanent Representatives will also meet Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko and Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk.

Furthermore, Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana and the NATO Ambassadors will meet Razumkov and the heads of parliamentary factions. They will also have a social lunch with Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba.

Outreach activities will be organized, during which NATO Ambassadors will engage with members of the civil society.