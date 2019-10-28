EN|RU|UK
 President replaces head of Kyiv Regional State Administration. PHOTO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has dismissed Mykhailo Bno-Airiian as head of Kyiv Regional State Administration and appointed Oleksii Chernyshov to the post.

The relevant decrees have been published on the website of the head of state.

Bno-Airiian was appointed chairman of Kyiv Regional State Administration on July 10 this year. He tendered his resignation on October 20.

