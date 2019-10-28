 President replaces head of Kyiv Regional State Administration. PHOTO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has dismissed Mykhailo Bno-Airiian as head of Kyiv Regional State Administration and appointed Oleksii Chernyshov to the post.
Censor.NET reports citing head of state decree.
The relevant decrees have been published on the website of the head of state.
Bno-Airiian was appointed chairman of Kyiv Regional State Administration on July 10 this year. He tendered his resignation on October 20.
