 Emergency Service: 43 people saved, 1,206 fires extinguished during last week

Censor.NET reports citing State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service.

"During the last week, 1, 691 accidents were registered. The units of the State Emergency Service responded to all accidents. As a result of these interventions, 43 people were saved, 1, 206 fires were extinguished. Also, fires were prevented from spreading to 356 buildings, 31 were saved and 48 units of equipment were salvaged. At the same time, 28 persons died from fires. According to the latest data, estimated losses make up about UAH 4.627 million," the State Emergency Service reported.

In addition, the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergency Service detected and disposed 1, 961 explosive devices during last week.

Read more: Ukraine not negotiating with Russia on water supply to Crimea

Also, the Emergency Service reported that 12 persons died in waterways during the past week.