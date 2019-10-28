 15 schoolchildren hospitalized with suspicion on hepatitis A in Chernihiv

Censor.NET reports citing Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

"15 students of the secondary school No. 7 in Chernihiv were hospitalized with suspicion of hepatitis A at 7 a.m. on October 28," the press service of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reports.

It is noted that at the moment a complex of epidemic prevention measures is being carried out.

In this fact, criminal proceedings were opened under Part 1 of Art. 325 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("Violation of sanitary rules and norms regarding the prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisoning").