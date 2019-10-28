EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Health, Incidents
  1666
All about:hepatitis (1) Chernihiv (20) school (45) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (103)

 15 schoolchildren hospitalized with suspicion on hepatitis A in Chernihiv

15 students with suspicion on hepatitis A are hospitalized.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

"15 students of the secondary school No. 7 in Chernihiv were hospitalized with suspicion of hepatitis A at 7 a.m. on October 28," the press service of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reports.

It is noted that at the moment a complex of epidemic prevention measures is being carried out.

Read more: Red Cross sends 180 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied Donbas

In this fact, criminal proceedings were opened under Part 1 of Art. 325 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("Violation of sanitary rules and norms regarding the prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisoning").

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3156225
 
 
Censor.NETNewsHealth
 
 
 
 
 
 up