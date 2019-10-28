 13 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses amoung Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms - in the area of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); small arms and hand-held antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used 82mm mortars, antitank and automatic grenade launchers and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); antitank and under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms, including heavy machine guns – near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk), outside disengagement area; small arms, mounted and hand-held antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Joint Forces members were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated ceasefire twice.