Andriy Biletskyi, the leader of National Corps movement and the first commander of Azov regiment said so in the video published on his YouTube channel.

"If we fail to hold with a thousand, there will be ten thousand", he claimed.

Biletskyi, the war veteran himself, stated that Zelenskyi showed typical low conduct during his quarrel with the gunmen in Zolote on October 26. The leader of National Corps insisted that the veterans remain in Zolote because they have the right to do so.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine demanded that the volunteers take their weapons and leave the area. The sides could not reach consensus about the necessity to disengage forces.

Later, the Joint Forces Operation HQ denied that these gunmen were members of any law enforcement agencies of Ukraine's Armed Forces; thus, it was illegal for them to stay there.