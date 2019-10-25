 One person killed, another injured in shoot-out in Kharkiv. VIDEO

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We received a call at 12:05. There are two injured, one died in the car [of an ambulance]. The second was hospitalized at the Institute of Emergency Surgery," Viktor Zabashta, the director of the Center for Emergency Medicine and Disaster Medicine, told Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The liaison department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast promised to give information later.

According to information on social networks, one of the victims of the shootout is former Oplot organization member Heorhiy Isakov. The agency has not yet been able to obtain official confirmation or refutation of the information.

