 Ukraine may extend participation in NATO-led peacekeeping missions – Kuleba

Censor.NET reports citing his interview with the newspaper Segodnya.

"A month ago, we have informed the Alliance of our agreement to expand Ukraine's participation in the Kosovo mission. I will not reveal all the details, but we will strengthen our presence in another mission. We consider this to be a very useful practice. As not only Ukraine receives support from the Alliance, but also the Alliance receives support from Ukraine. And this is extremely appreciated by our NATO partners," Kuleba said.

The vice prime minister has also said that the Alliance Trust Funds have continued to operate in Ukraine and become even more effective.

"We understand the problems existing in individual trust funds. This summer, we have a sad situation, and the NATO Cyber Security Trust Fund closed due to completion of its mission. When I found out about this, having assumed the office, I immediately ordered that the issue of resuming the operation of this trust fund or the formation of its new format be raised before the North Atlantic Alliance," he stressed.

Read more: Stoltenberg calls on NATO countries to expand support to Ukraine

According to him, it may not be a trust fund, but Ukraine definitely needs a clear cybersecurity support program.