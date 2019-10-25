EN|RU|UK
 'Steinmeier formula' will not bring peace to Donbas - Kuchma. PHOTO

A so-called "Steinmeier formula" will not bring peace to Donbas because it is not a formula of peace, former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his press secretary's post on Facebook.

"The Steinmeier formula will not lead to peace in Donbas because it is not a formula of peace," the politician said.

According to Kuchma, holding elections in Donbas without the withdrawal of troops, disarming, rebuilding of the Ukrainian border is a complete absurdity. Under current conditions, neither observers nor journalists will go there to control the election process, he said.

A special status for Donbas cannot be discussed, because it is a way to the confederate system of Ukraine, which is unacceptable for the country, he said.

Another nuance that must be taken into account before agreeing to any terms, Kuchma said, is the state of the occupied territory.

"This region is virtually destroyed. According to the most modest estimates, its restoration requires 100 billion euros," he said.

So, the politician added, the restoration of peace in Donbas is a long and responsible process that largely depends on the position of the leaders of European countries, and especially on the position of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Today only this country has some influence on Russia," Kuchma said.

On October 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that Ukraine had agreed to the text of the so-called "Steinmeier formula." According to him, the formula provides for the adoption in Ukraine of a temporary law on a special status for Donbas, which will come into force once the OSCE recognizes local elections in these territories as democratic.

