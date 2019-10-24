 Volunteers, president, army most trusted by Ukrainians - poll

Censor.NET reports citing Rating.

"The most trusted people today are volunteers (69%), veterans of the anti-terrorist operation (67%), the president of Ukraine (66%), and the army (65%). The church (56%) also has a high level of trust," the report reads.

At the same time, public organizations are trusted by 48% of respondents, heads of cities, towns or villages - 47%, the National Guard - 46%, the government - 45%, the Verkhovna Rada - 44%, local media - 43%, national media - 42%, the Security Service of Ukraine - 38%, and regional state administrations - 32%.

Other institutions are more likely to be distrusted than trusted, sociologists say. The police are not trusted by 49% of respondents and trusted by 31%, the border service – 41% and 23% respectively, the State Investigation Bureau - 41% and 23%, the tax authorities - 50% and 20%, the customs authorities - 51% and 19%, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) - 49% and 17%, and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption - 48% and 15%.

Read more: All members of Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy must take polygraph test - Zelenskyi

The results of the survey also showed that the majority of Ukrainians do not trust the prosecuting authorities (62%) and courts (66%). Only 14-15% trust them.

In total, 2,500 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed through face-to-face interviews. The sample is representative by age, gender, region and type of settlement. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2%.