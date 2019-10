Censor.NET reports citing State Border Guard Service of Ukraine press service.

"14 trucks from the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross en route Kyiv-Donetsk crossed the Novotroitske checkpoint," reads the report.

It is noted that the trucks were carrying 232 tonnes of humanitarian cargo consisting of food kits, medicines, medical supplies and universal compound feeds.

