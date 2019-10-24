 EU urges to immediately release Ukrainian journalist Asieiev

Censor.NET reports citing EU Delegation post on Twitter.

"Ukrainian journalist Stanislav Asieiev has been sentenced to fifteen years in jail by the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" on October 22nd. The EU calls for the immediate release of Mr. Asieiev. We do not recognize the so-called authorities of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and consider this case to be in breach of international law and elementary standards of justice. The silencing of independent journalists and freedom of expression is unacceptable," reads the statement.

The EU again called on the release of all illegally-detained prisoners in the non-government controlled areas of Ukraine.

As reported, Ukrainian journalist, columnist of Donbas.Realities Radio Liberty’s project Stanislav Asieiev was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Russian-backed militants of the "Donetsk People’s Republic" formation reported in their media on October 22.

Columnist of Donbas.Realities Radio Liberty’s project Stanislav Asieiev has been held captive by the Russian-controlled "Donetsk People’s Republic" formation since May or June 2017, according to various data. He went missing and nothing was known about him for two weeks. Later, the "DPR" informed about his detention and charged Asieiev for attempting to spy for Ukraine.

The demand to release Asieiev has already been made public by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Amnesty International, European Federation of Journalists, and the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

