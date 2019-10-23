 Zelenskyi invites Japanese company to invest in projects in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Zelenskyi noted that that at the beginning of October the law on the stimulation of the investment activity was signed in Ukraine. It has to improve the investment climate.

The Ukrainian president added that Ukraine comes to the final stage of the grand-scale privatization.

"We will prepare the legal framework for the privatization of more than 500 state-owned enterprises. Our priorities are: deregulation with the transition to online state services for business; liquidation of the shadow economy and corruption schemes; infrastructure development; optimization of the tax system; implementation of European standards in Ukraine," Zelenskyi noted.

Marubeni Corporation representatives told that they supply grain and dairy products from Ukraine to Japan and expect to extend the list of the agricultural production. They also implement ecological projects such as solar panels, in Ukraine.

The program of the visit includes Zelenskyi's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leaders of the bicameral parliament of Japan, members of the Japanese parliamentary association of friendship with Ukraine and other officials. Bilateral meeting with leaders of foreign states is planned as well.