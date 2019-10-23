EN|RU|UK
 Ukrainian Politics
 SACPO starts investigating alleged taking of bribes by MPs from Servant Of People

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has opened a criminal case upon alleged taking of bribes by members of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction.

Censor.NET reports citing SACPO press service.

NACB detectives are urged to carry out a pre-trial investigation.

Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, states that mentally disturbed people are among members of the Servant of the People party.

Read more: All members of Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy must take polygraph test - Zelenskyi

