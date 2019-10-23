 SACPO starts investigating alleged taking of bribes by MPs from Servant Of People

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has opened a criminal case upon alleged taking of bribes by members of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction.
NACB detectives are urged to carry out a pre-trial investigation.
Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Bohdan, states that mentally disturbed people are among members of the Servant of the People party.
