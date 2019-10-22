 There are no dates for Normandy Summit, - Peskov

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Let's put it this way, the Normandy format, it has some difficulties with proper preparation, and it takes such a valuable time," Peskov said.

Peskov added that there were no specific dates for the meeting.

"Now there are no specific deadlines, and there can be none of them, because, you also know the position of President (Vladimir, Ed.) Putin: the preparation comes first, then the summit. Now the preparation cannot be executed, because one side's position is constantly changing," the spokesman added.

