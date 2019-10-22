 Fate of six Ukrainians from Bourbon Rhode still unknown - Denisova

Censor.NET reports citing Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova post on Facebook.

"As of today, I have received no official response to my requests for up-to-date information regarding the search for six Ukrainian citizens, crewmembers of the Bourbon Rhode," she wrote.

In this regard, the ombudsman asked Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Matilda Bogner and Vice President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Gilles Carbonnier to facilitate the effective search for Ukrainian citizens.

"The relatives of the missing Ukrainian sailors are not losing hope and are waiting for information on the results of the search operation," Denisova added.

On October 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi asked French President Emmanuel Macron to continue the search and rescue operation for six missing citizens of Ukraine - crewmembers of the Bourbon Rhode, a ship that sank in the Atlantic Ocean in late September.

The Bourbon Rhode, with 14 crewmembers on board, sank on September 28 during a storm in the Atlantic Ocean. Three crewmembers, including two Ukrainians, were rescued.