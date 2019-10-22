EN|RU|UK
 Serhiy Sivokho reveals his responsibilities at post of advisor of National Security Secretary

Ex-coach of the Ukrainian Laugh League TV-show Serhii Sivokho described the things he will do at the post of the advisor of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

Sivokho noted that he will be responsible for the humanitarian policy and will work with people. He added that he will work with a huge team with people from Donbas.

"In any case, thank all of you so much for attention to me and Donbas issue. I understand that it hurts that there are no simple decisions and everyone is tired to hope and wait. But our issue, the issue of peaceful Donbas is not withdrawn from the agenda and it will be solved," Sivokho wrote.

