 Zelenskyi promises transparent and equal rules of the game to investors

He stated this in his video invitation to the forum "Re: Think. Invest in Ukraine," posted on the Facebook page of the forum.

Zelenskyi reminded that he had recently invited foreign investors to Ukraine.

"In recent months, we have collected interesting projects across the country, communicated with representatives of different cities and regions, studied the already implemented successful cases. We were looking for attractive investment ideas, we found them, and we will represent them to foreign investors at the forum in Mariupol on October 29. Why there? We want to begin a new history from such a city, which is perspective and willing to change," the president said.

He stressed that since he had invited foreign investors to Ukraine, the laws on privatization and concession were approved "and this was only the beginning".

"In Ukraine, something that has never happened will definitely appear - these are transparent and clear rules of the game that will be the same for everyone. At the forum we will show what we have already done, and we will talk about the ways of developing priority industries," said Zelenskyi.

He added that the forum would be held for foreign and Ukrainian investors, "but I want that we do not forget: every citizen should become an investor for our native country."

