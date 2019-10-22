 President participates in enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

"It is a great honor for me to participate in the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. Ancient ritual in modern Japan is an example of how deep respect for traditions can coexist with and the introduction of the latest high technologies in one state in order to improve the lives of every person," said Zelenskyi.

It is noted that Ukraine is one of almost 200 countries whose representatives have arrived in Tokyo to attend the ceremony. The last ascension to the throne of Japanese emperor occurred 30 years ago, and Volodymyr Zelenskyi became the first Ukrainian president invited to the enthronement. The enthronement ceremony lasted over half an hour.