Censor.NET reports citing 112.ua.

According to the report, human rights activists are now awaiting respective court documents. Hladkovskyi can be released on Monday, October 21.

On October 19, the High Anti-Corruption Court selected for Hladkovskyi the measure of restraint in the form of detention until December 15 or the posting of more than UAH 10 million of bail and the need to wear an ankle bracelet.

Read more: Hladkovskyi served with suspicion notice – prosecutor's office