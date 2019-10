Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

The corresponding decree, No.765/2019, has been posted on the president’s website.

"To appoint Serhii Demediuk as deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," reads the document.

Previously, Demediuk headed the Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine.