 Studio Kvartal 95 episode about Hontareva negatively affects investment climate in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Minister of Economics Tymofii Mylovanov post on Facebook.

"It may be unfair, but such is the reality. Therefore, Kvartal 95 program item about Hontareva directly affects the investment climate in Ukraine, and this influence is negative ... It looks very bad for external investors... For us, it's bad too," he wrote on Facebook.

Mylovanov explained that most external investors perceive Hontareva as an outstanding reformer, since under her leadership the NBU switched to flexible exchange rate formation and inflation targeting, which made it possible to ensure low inflation and exchange rate stability at present. At the same time, according to external observers, Hontareva is under pressure from Kolomoiskyi for decisions on PrivatBank (Kyiv), the minister added.

He also said mentioned the way investors would learn about such a performance of Kvartal actors. "IMF officers will receive a video. They will tell analysts who monitor Ukraine about this in an informal way. They will write negative comments and send them out in private subscriptions, etc.," Mylovanov described the distribution of this information.

In the discussion under the post, he clarified that on the advice of lawyers he was forced to give such a restrained comment, since his words can be used in courts as evidence of the bias of the government in the situation with PrivatBank.

At the same time, the Minister of Economy emphasized that in cases like this performance of the Kvartal, silence is inappropriate, since one must understand how bad it is. "We look like Papuans," Mylovanov agreed with the opinion that such a story creates a poor perception of Ukraine by the international community.

As reported, on September 17, Hontareva reported that her family's house in the village of Horenychi, Kyiv-Sviatoshynsky district in Kyiv region, burned down at night as a result of arson.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov regarded the arson of Hontareva's house as criminal pressure on her and said that the police would make every effort to find the law breaker. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who used to be the leader of Kvartal 95 before being elected the head of state, instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to join the investigation.

The Kvartal's item on the 1+1 TV channel owned by Kolomoiskyi was broadcast on October 20, the day of Hontareva's birthday.