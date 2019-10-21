 Borodanskyi apologizes to Hontareva for participation of Veriyovka Choir in Kvartal 95 act dedicated to arson of her house

Culture, Youth and Sports Minister, Volodymyr Borodianskyi, has apologized to former head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Valeriya Hontareva, for the participation of the National Academic Choir named after Hryhorii Veriyovka in an act of Kvartal 95 dedicated to the arson of her house.
Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.
On the eve, actor of Kvartal 95, Yevhen Koshovyi along with the choir ridiculed the arson of Hontareva’s house in the village of Horenychi.
Hontareva suspects businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi of involvement in setting her house on fire
