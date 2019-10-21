 Borodanskyi apologizes to Hontareva for participation of Veriyovka Choir in Kvartal 95 act dedicated to arson of her house

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

On the eve, actor of Kvartal 95, Yevhen Koshovyi along with the choir ridiculed the arson of Hontareva’s house in the village of Horenychi.

Hontareva suspects businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi of involvement in setting her house on fire

Read more: Studio Kvartal 95 episode about Hontareva negatively affects investment climate in Ukraine