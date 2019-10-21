EN|RU|UK
 40 congressmen requesting U.S. Department of State to put Azov on list of terrorist organizations

A total of 40 congressmen are requesting the U.S. Department of State to put the National Guard regiment Azov on the list of terrorist organizations.

Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

This follows from respective statement by congress from State of New York, Max Rose, written on Twitter.

The address has been signed by congressmen from different American states all belong to the Democratic Party.

In April, former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Turchynov, called for recognition of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) and the Main Investigate Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation terrorist organizations.

